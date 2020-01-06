Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Barbour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia R. Barbour

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia R. Barbour Obituary
Formerly of Tewksbury

Virginia R. Barbour (Gear), age 81, of Ocala, FL, passed away suddenly on Dec. 28, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Barbour. Mother of Charles Barbour Jr. of Ocala, FL and his late wife, Pamela Barbour (Rainville), Lisa Cruz (Barbour) of York, ME and Nancy Barbour of Randolph, VT. Grandmother of Lauren Barbour of Brooklyn, NY, Justin Barbour of Ocala, FL, Castine, Caterina,

Christianna and Matthew Bernardy of York, ME, and Gage Barbour of Randolph, VT. Sister of Marie Woodlock (Gear), Ron Gear, Bill Gear, Ted Gear, Jack Gear, Jim Gear, and predeceased by Eleanor Feltenberger (Gear), Mike Gear, Patrick Gear, and Jerome Gear. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends including her partner of 14 years, Vincent Connolly of Ocala, FL.

Barbour

Calling hours are Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 4-8 pm at the Farmer & Dee

Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. A Life Celebration Service will be held

Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Tewksbury Cemetery.www.farmeranddee.com



View the online memorial for Virginia R. Barbour
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -