Formerly of Tewksbury
Virginia R. Barbour (Gear), age 81, of Ocala, FL, passed away suddenly on Dec. 28, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Barbour. Mother of Charles Barbour Jr. of Ocala, FL and his late wife, Pamela Barbour (Rainville), Lisa Cruz (Barbour) of York, ME and Nancy Barbour of Randolph, VT. Grandmother of Lauren Barbour of Brooklyn, NY, Justin Barbour of Ocala, FL, Castine, Caterina,
Christianna and Matthew Bernardy of York, ME, and Gage Barbour of Randolph, VT. Sister of Marie Woodlock (Gear), Ron Gear, Bill Gear, Ted Gear, Jack Gear, Jim Gear, and predeceased by Eleanor Feltenberger (Gear), Mike Gear, Patrick Gear, and Jerome Gear. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends including her partner of 14 years, Vincent Connolly of Ocala, FL.
Barbour
Calling hours are Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 4-8 pm at the Farmer & Dee
Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. A Life Celebration Service will be held
Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Tewksbury Cemetery.www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 6, 2020