Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother
Virginia "Ginny" R. (Stephens) Glidden RN of North Chelmsford, died November 10, 2020, peacefully, after a lengthy illness, aged 95 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, George A. Glidden, in 2009.
Born in Lowell, June 27, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Gertrude A. (Russell) Stephens, and the third eldest of eight children. She was predeceased by her seven siblings. Virginia received her early education in the Lowell school system and was a graduate of Lowell High School where she was a Girl Officer. She furthered her education at the Lowell General Hospital School of Nursing, graduating with the Class of 1946.
Ginny never began her nursing career because she chose to take care of her son Scott, who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, at home. She lovingly cared for him for 32 years, until he passed in 1990.
She was a longtime, active member of Journey Church on the Common, (formerly Central Baptist) in Chelmsford.
She remained very active in her later years, tending her garden, reading, playing cribbage and creating ceramic treasures. One of her favorite spots on earth was The Stephens Camp on Little Sebago Lake in Maine, her families respite for 62 years. Most of all, her titles "Mom", "Nana" and "Great Nana" gave her the most joy.
She is survived by four daughters, Carol DiMaio and her husband Gene of Chelmsford, Sandra Morris and her husband Dennis of Milton, Joanne "Jody" Reid and her husband Russell of N. Chelmsford and Judith Bean and her husband Andrew of Pepperell. Eight grandchildren, Scott Folger and his wife Beth, Adam Folger, Leah DiMaio, Amy (DiMaio) Lossman and her husband Corey, Corey Morris and his wife Karen, Kristen (Morris) Price and her husband Benjamin, Paul Reid and his wife Laura, and Alycia Reid and her fiancé, Dylan Cutler. Ten + great-grandchildren, Bradford, Audriana, Tyler and Mckenna Folger, Michael Price, Emelia, James and Colby Morris, Arianna and Lillian Reid, and baby girl Lossman, due in January.
Friends will be received at the Journey Church on the Common, (formerly Central Baptist Church), 9 Academy St., Chelmsford, on Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Virginia's Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, North Chelmsford. Face coverings and social distancing respectfully required at all services. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions in her name to the Judith G. Stephens Trust, c/o Sandra Morris, 141 Alvin Ave., Milton, MA 02186. MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell, is honored to assist with arrangements. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Ginny's Memorial Page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
