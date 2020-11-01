1/1
Vivian M. Matthews
1935 - 2020
Beloved Mother & Grandmother

Hudson, NH

Vivian M. (Labbe) Matthews, widow of Anthony F. Duggan and Manfred Matthews passed away unexpectedly at her Hudson, NH residence on October, 25, 2020. She was 85.

Born in Lowell on June 29, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Noe and Adelaide (Dubois) Labbe.

Vivian grew up in Westford and attended Westford schools. She married Anthony and they resided in Lowell and started their family. Vivian later attended the nursing program at Lowell Vocational and received her LPN license. She spent the following years working at the former St. Joseph's Hospital in Lowell. In 1976 she and her family returned to her Westford childhood home to care for her Mother. After an injury she could no longer work as an LPN. After her husband Anthony passed away, she returned to work in the electronics field and later met her second husband Manfred at Frequency Sources in Chelmsford. After a time they moved to West Palm Beach, Florida where she resided until 2019 when she moved to Hudson, NH to live with her daughter Kathleen.

Vivian was known for her sense of humor, her love of bingo, MahJong, thrift stores and yard sales. She enjoyed reading, and just sitting on her porch feeing her bird and squirrel friends. Most of all Vivian cherished her time spent with her family.

Survivors include her brother Noe "Bob" Labbe, her daughter and son in law, Kathleen M. and Roland A. Desjean of Hudson, NH; a daughter in law, Margaret A. Duggan of Manchester, NH; seven grandchildren Erin L. Duggan, Brianna L. Cordaro and her husband Ryan, Heather A. Duggan, Jacquelyn H. Dickinson and her husband Jacob, Jennifer R. Desjean and her partner Luis Muniz, Jessica P. Desjean, Taylor C. Desjean and five great grandchildren; Anthony Brasch, Christopher Brasch, Gianna Muniz, Eloise Dickinson, and Clark Dickinson. Vivian was the mother of the late Kim A. Duggan and Michael P. Duggan. She is also pre-deceased by her siblings Yvonne Daly, Rena Cavanaugh, Della Bechard, Mary Jane Brundrette, Florence Duggan, and Isabelle Donahue.

Funeral Services for Vivian will be held privately. For condolences, please visit www.westfordhealy.com Arrangements entrusted to the care of Westford Healy Funeral Home, 57 North Main St. Westford, MA 01886



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 30, 2020
I'm sorry to here of Vivians passing & would like to extend my condolences to her family.
Chuck Smith
October 30, 2020
I'm so very sorry to hear of Viv's passing. She was a great friend of my mom - Marginal Street days. A have a lot of happy memories- loved watching the Bruins games with her & Michael.
Donna Reardon Pelton
Donna Reardon
October 30, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. I have so many early memories of Aunt Viv and the entire Duggan family. We were grateful that Aunt Viv was able to spend a lot of time with her sister Della (my mom). They enjoyed each other's company so much. To see them watching a Red Sox ballgame on tv together, along with Aunt Viv's laughter was priceless.
Wayne & Ania Paluch / Bechard
Family
October 30, 2020
Our sincere condolensces to Vivian's family and friends. Fond memories. Easy smile..she'll be missed.
George Hovey
Family Friend
October 29, 2020
So very sorry to hear this sad news.
Viv was my other mother' in my teen years ♥ She used to always tell Kim... you and Lisa Peladeau are giving me gray hair!!!!'
I spent many a visit on the porch, discussing the problems of the world, she always had sage advice sprinkled with humor and sass. Very special lady indeed ♥ Sending love, prayers and peaceful thoughts to all.
Lisa Elbag
Family Friend
