Beloved Mother & Grandmother
Hudson, NH
Vivian M. (Labbe) Matthews, widow of Anthony F. Duggan and Manfred Matthews passed away unexpectedly at her Hudson, NH residence on October, 25, 2020. She was 85.
Born in Lowell on June 29, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Noe and Adelaide (Dubois) Labbe.
Vivian grew up in Westford and attended Westford schools. She married Anthony and they resided in Lowell and started their family. Vivian later attended the nursing program at Lowell Vocational and received her LPN license. She spent the following years working at the former St. Joseph's Hospital in Lowell. In 1976 she and her family returned to her Westford childhood home to care for her Mother. After an injury she could no longer work as an LPN. After her husband Anthony passed away, she returned to work in the electronics field and later met her second husband Manfred at Frequency Sources in Chelmsford. After a time they moved to West Palm Beach, Florida where she resided until 2019 when she moved to Hudson, NH to live with her daughter Kathleen.
Vivian was known for her sense of humor, her love of bingo, MahJong, thrift stores and yard sales. She enjoyed reading, and just sitting on her porch feeing her bird and squirrel friends. Most of all Vivian cherished her time spent with her family.
Survivors include her brother Noe "Bob" Labbe, her daughter and son in law, Kathleen M. and Roland A. Desjean of Hudson, NH; a daughter in law, Margaret A. Duggan of Manchester, NH; seven grandchildren Erin L. Duggan, Brianna L. Cordaro and her husband Ryan, Heather A. Duggan, Jacquelyn H. Dickinson and her husband Jacob, Jennifer R. Desjean and her partner Luis Muniz, Jessica P. Desjean, Taylor C. Desjean and five great grandchildren; Anthony Brasch, Christopher Brasch, Gianna Muniz, Eloise Dickinson, and Clark Dickinson. Vivian was the mother of the late Kim A. Duggan and Michael P. Duggan. She is also pre-deceased by her siblings Yvonne Daly, Rena Cavanaugh, Della Bechard, Mary Jane Brundrette, Florence Duggan, and Isabelle Donahue.
