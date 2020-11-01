So very sorry to hear this sad news.

Viv was my other mother' in my teen years ♥ She used to always tell Kim... you and Lisa Peladeau are giving me gray hair!!!!'

I spent many a visit on the porch, discussing the problems of the world, she always had sage advice sprinkled with humor and sass. Very special lady indeed ♥ Sending love, prayers and peaceful thoughts to all.

Lisa Elbag

Family Friend