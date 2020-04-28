|
|
..of Wilmington; 87
WILMINGTON
Vivian Margaret (Valente) O'Mahony, age 87, died April 25. Daughter of the late Angelo and Margaret (Russo) Valente; sister of Helen Kliest of Wilmington and predeceased by her siblings, Katherine Jamieson, Steven Valente, and Rosie Latorelli. She also leaves several nieces and nephews, Catherine Donnelly, Gwendolyn Lussier , Dana Valente; and many great nieces and nephews; also predeceased by nephews, Stephen Valente Jr, and Michael Valente.
Arrangements
At her request, funeral services were private. Memorials to the Wilmington Food Pantry, 142 Chestnut Street, Wilmington, MA 01887 are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the O'Mahoney and Valente families. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2020