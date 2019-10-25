Lowell Sun Obituaries
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38)
TEWKSBURY CENTER, MA
Walter C. Collins

Walter C. Collins Obituary
...Animal Control Officer, Veteran; 74

Tewksbury

Walter died peacefully Oct. 23, at age 74. Former Animal Control Officer for Tewksbury, Vietnam U.S. Army Veteran. Son of the late Davis B. and Elizabeth (Dundon) Collins. Father of Patricia Haddad and her husband Ronny of Salem, NH, and Timothy Wilson and his wife Donna Needham of Quincy; grandfather of 3; brother of David B. Collins of S.C., the late Richard L. Collins and the late Stephen M. Collins, Elizabeth Maher of Quincy, Barbara McKinnon of Iowa, the late Virginia Fyler, Dorothea Collins of Manchester, NH, Judith Monterio of Wilmington, Susan Frongillo of Wilmington; uncle of many.

Collins

Memorial visiting hours Thursday, October 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or www.woundedwariorproject.org are encouraged. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 25, 2019
