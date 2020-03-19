|
DRACUT, MA
Walter F. Biedron Sr., 86, died peacefully, Tuesday, March 17th, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Fell) Biedron for 69 years.
Walter was born in Dracut on July 9, 1933, the son of the late Blanche and Stanley Biedron.
He started working at Shaw Farm when he was 15 years old, managing the milk plant and delivering milk for more than 50 years. Many have said he was one of the hardest working men they have ever met.
In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, particularly taking care of his lawn, flowers and vegetables, being by the ocean, and trips to Maine. However, he'll be remembered most for the love he had for his family.
In addition to his wife, Walter is survived and will be deeply missed by his four children, Maureen Tuttle and her husband Arthur of Windham, NH, Walter Biedron Jr. and his wife Peggy, of Dracut, Karen Pelletier and her husband Dr. James Pelletier of Dracut, and Ruthanne Desrosiers Polewarczyk of Dracut; eight grandchildren, Amy Garvey and her husband Aaron, Kelly Armento and her husband Justin, Mary McDonald and her husband Stephen, Kate Biedron, Wally Biedron III, Dr. Mark Andrews, Mollie Andrews, and Lisa and her husband Bill Piskopanis; four great-grandchildren, Ian Garvey, Mason McDonald, and Alyssa and Lauren Piskopanis. He was also survived by his sister, Mildred Roberts of Raleigh, MA and predeceased by his sister, Mary Biedron.
All services will be private in acting in accordance with Federal, State, and Local authorities surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. A celebration of life is to be announced at a later date.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 19, 2020