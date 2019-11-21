Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Copeland MacKinnon Funeral Home
93 Center St.
North Easton, MA 02356
(508) 238-6641
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Groton Country Club
94 Lovers Ln
Groton, MA
View Map
Walter Hudson Peeler


1955 - 2019
Walter Hudson Peeler Obituary
Walter Hudson Peeler
June, 1955 - November, 2019

Beloved Brother, Uncle, and Friend

Walter "Wally" Hudson Peeler, after 64 years, unexpectedly passed away. He is survived by his two sisters, Donna Siegel and her husband Alan of Easton, MA, and Brenda Peeler and her husband Todd Shank of St. Croix USVI; two nieces and one nephew, Kimberly Matakanski and her husband Mark, Crystal Siegel, and Joshua Siegel; and former spouse, Beth MacLean. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Carolene Peeler.

Wally was an excellent machinist and highly skilled mechanic. Friends referred to him as MacGyver although he was humble about his accomplishments. Wally successfully balanced work and recreation. He was an avid outdoorsman. One passion of his was riding and restoring vintage motorcycles. He cherished the open road and looked forward to attending Laconia Bike Week each year with his buddies. In addition to riding his bikes, he enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, hunting, fishing, and interacting with nature.

Wally would help anyone in need. He was known for his honesty and integrity. He enjoyed spending time with friends and possessed the greatest laugh. Wally will be etched in our hearts and always missed.

All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, November 23rd from 1:00PM-4:00PM at the Groton Country Club, 94 Lovers Ln., Groton, MA 01450. Please come and share your memories, pictures, and thoughts with family and friends. For Directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.southeastfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements provided by Southeast Funeral Home, North Easton MA.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 21, 2019
