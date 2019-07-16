|
Walter J. Crowley, age 81, died unexpectedly Monday, July 15, at Lahey Medical in Burlington. He was the beloved husband of Beverly J. (Fisher) Crowley, with whom he had celebrated a fifty-eighth wedding anniversary this past September 10.
Born in Springfield, MA, the only child of William Crowley and Margaret (White) Crowley-Minichello, raised in Connecticut and Arizona, and graduated the University of Arizona.
He leaves his wife, two children, Walter J. Crowley Jr. and Darlene J. Cheetham and her husband Lawrence all of Tewksbury; two grandchildren, Britney M. Cheetham of Andover and Jeanelle M. Adams and her husband Christopher of Chelmsford; two great-grandchildren; Michael and Hailee.
At his request funeral services are private. Memorial contributions to the M.S.P.C.A. at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 are encouraged. visit www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
