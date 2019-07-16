Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Crowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter J. Crowley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter J. Crowley Obituary
of Tewksbury; 81

TEWKSBURY

Walter J. Crowley, age 81, died unexpectedly Monday, July 15, at Lahey Medical in Burlington. He was the beloved husband of Beverly J. (Fisher) Crowley, with whom he had celebrated a fifty-eighth wedding anniversary this past September 10.

Born in Springfield, MA, the only child of William Crowley and Margaret (White) Crowley-Minichello, raised in Connecticut and Arizona, and graduated the University of Arizona.

He leaves his wife, two children, Walter J. Crowley Jr. and Darlene J. Cheetham and her husband Lawrence all of Tewksbury; two grandchildren, Britney M. Cheetham of Andover and Jeanelle M. Adams and her husband Christopher of Chelmsford; two great-grandchildren; Michael and Hailee.

CROWLEY

At his request funeral services are private. Memorial contributions to the M.S.P.C.A. at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 are encouraged. visit www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Walter J. Crowley
Published in Lowell Sun on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tewksbury Funeral Home
Download Now