Walter J. Kosik, Sr., 88, a well known resident of Pelham, NH, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Holy Family Hospital in Methuen with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Patricia "Honey" (Greenwood) Kosik who passed in 2010.
Born in Lowell on May 16, 1931, he was a son of the late Walter J. and Bertha (Janeczko) Kosik.
He attended schools in Lowell and Dracut, and also attended St. Stanislaus Polish School.
Walter enlisted in the Army on August 18, 1948, serving in New Jersey and then Korea during the Korean War attaining the rank of Sgt. He was Honorably Discharged in 1952. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korea Presidential Unit Citation Badge and the Korean War Service Medal presented by the Republic of Korea.
His affiliations included: life member of the Dom Polski Club, Lowell Polish American Veterans, Dracut American Legion, Pelham Veteran's of Foreign Wars and the Nashua Lodge of Elks.
Walter worked as a plumber since 1952 retiring in 1995 from the Deer Island Project in Boston Harbor. He was a member of the Plumbers Union Local 400, Lowell, the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union, Local 132, Lowell, and the Plumbers and Gas Fitters Union, Local 12, Boston.
Active in the Pelham Community for over 50 years, Walter served for many years and was currently a Plumbing Inspector and a Cemetery Trustee for the town, and was a former member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Walter is survived by two sons and their wives, Walter "Sonny" and Joanne Kosik, and Thomas and Tanya Kosik, all of Pelham, NH; his grandchildren, Natasha and Aleesha Kosik, Thomas, Timmy and Tyler Kosik, Jason Dowd, Lori Ouellette, Gregg Raimondo, Jessica St. Jean, Jason Croteau and many great grandchildren; two sisters, Marcia McGrail of Lowell and Carol McPhee and her husband Ted of Bristol, CT; a son-in-law, Arthur Croteau of Pelham, NH. He was the father of the late Lori Ann Croteau who died Dec. 24, 1999 and Joseph Kosik who died September 20, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited to Walter's Life Celebration on Sunday from 2 until 6 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 10 AM in St. Patrick Church, 12 Main St., Pelham, NH. Burial will follow in the Gibson Cemetery, Pelham, NH. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Walter J. Kosik, Sr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 10, 2020