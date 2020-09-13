Beloved husband, father, step-father, grandfather;
Lowell
Walter J. Langlois, 74, of Lowell, died peacefully at his home on Friday September 4, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was the loving husband of Dianne G. (Winship) Langlois, who survives him.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, December 20, 1945, a son of the late Alfred and the late Lena (Boisvert) Langlois, he attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1963.
Walter retired from Lund International in Bedford where he was a steel worker for many years.
A family man, Walter enjoyed all Boston sports and playing pool and bowling with family and friends.
Besides his wife, he is survived by three children Lee Ann Swan, Walter J. Langlois, Jr. and Eric Langlois all of Lowell; three step-children Tracy Smith of Maine, Joby Robinson and Joseph Robinson both of Lowell; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters Theresa Langlois of Dracut and Lorraine Boudreau of Lowell; two brothers Roland Langlois and his wife Sandra of Florida and William "Bill" Langlois and his wife Eileen of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.
Langlois
Due to gathering restrictions, all services were held privately for the family. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL (978) 458-8768. View the online memorial for Walter J. Langlois