

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The North End Boat Club
282 Merrimac St.
Newburyport, MA
Walter Joseph Davidson
Walter Joseph Davidson

It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Walter Joseph Davidson on October 23rd at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. Son of Walter Davidson and Lillian Levy Wood. Walter was 67 years old. He leaves behind his loving wife Rachel Gagnon Davidson of 46 years, daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Stephen Catalano, son Greg Davidson and son and future daughter-in-law Anthony Davidson and Mercedes Nappi. He also leaves behind 6 beautiful grandchildren Nicholas and Alicia Catalano, Aaron, Jake and Avery Davidson, and Miles Davidson. He passed away peacefully. He will be missed by all who loved him. We love you Dad!!! Rest in peace.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The North End Boat Club, 282 Merrimac St., Newburyport, MA on Saturday November 2nd from 12-3pm.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 28, 2019
