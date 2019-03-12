Walter Joseph Sousa

Known by family and friends as "Mike"



LOWELL - Walter died on March 9, 2019 he was a lifelong resident of the Highland Section of Lowell until 2014 when moving to Chelmsford to live with his daughter and son-in-law due to declining health. He was a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Lowell. He was married to Lorraine (Andrade) Sousa who died in October of 1984. He was the owner of the well-known Sousa & Son Decorating business in the Lowell area. While his work was his passion, he greatly enjoyed spending time with his family.



He roller skated for many years at the Hi-Hat Roll-A-Way and was a member of the Lowell Skating Club. He skated in many competitions throughout the New England area. Enjoyed ballroom dancing and was a member of the Come Alive after Five Dance Club. He was a member of the Lowell Senior Center and enjoyed the many after dinner dances and activities offered.



Walter was the son of the late George and Florence Sousa of Lowell and the brother of the late Frank Sousa of Seattle, Washington. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his daughter Carol Stuart and her husband Kenneth of Chelmsford and a son George Sousa and his wife Louise of Kent, Washington. Walter has 4 grandchildren Kenneth Stuart Jr. and his wife Kelly of Leominster, Greg Stuart and his wife Jennifer of Chelmsford, George Sousa Jr. of Montesano, Washington and Melissa Sousa Sternod and her husband Tony of Raymore, Missouri. He has 7 great grandchildren - Alycia, Michael, Gabrielle, Amber, Quintin, Emily and Ameila.



SOUSA - YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS VISITATION ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13 FROM 8 AM UNTIL 10 AM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 01852. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT 11 AM, AT ST. ANTHONY'S CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL, MA FOLLOWED BY A PROCESSION TO ST. PATRICK CEMETERY IN LOWELL. DONATIONS MAY BE MADE IN HIS MEMORY TO THE MERRIMACK VALLEY HOSPICE, 360 MERRIMACK ST. LAWRENCE, MA 01843. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary