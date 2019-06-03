Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876

Retired Aerospace Design Engineer TEWKSBURY Walter L. Russo, age 85, of Tewksbury, MA, passed away on May 30, 2019 at the De Rham Hospice House in Cambridge, MA with his family at his side.

Walter grew-up in Everett, and attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In 1956, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with the 538th Engineering Battalion. In 1961, he re-enlisted with the U.S. Army and served with the 618th Transportation Company at Ft. Dix, NJ until his honorable discharge from active duty.

Walter was a highly respected Design Engineer for Textron, American Science and Engineering as well as other engineering companies. He often worked on aerospace projects during the Apollo era.

He enjoyed antique cars and flying his own plane. Later, he and his wife Sally (Young) enjoyed ballroom dancing.

Besides his wife, he leaves step-children, Roger Marchand, and Cathy Marchand; grandchildren, Patrick and Madison; brother, Eddie Russo and his wife Sarah; several nieces and nephews. He is further survived by Sally's children, Bridget and her husband Nick, and Kevin and his wife Jen, and their children, Sean and Colin.

Walter was pre-deceased by his first wife, Patricia Marchand, and his brothers, Jimmy, Joe, Bob, and Frank Russo.

He will be greatly missed by all. Russo Family and friends will be received on Monday, June 10, from 10 am to 12 pm, at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. At Walter's request there are No Funeral Services. Flowers welcomed or a donation in his memory may be made to VNA & Palliative Care, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608. www.farmeranddee.com



View the online memorial for Walter L. Russo
Published in Lowell Sun on June 3, 2019
