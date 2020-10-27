Dracut
Wanda Elvina Leczynski Bozek, 96, longtime resident of Dracut, died after a brief illness on October 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Bozek with whom she shared almost 55 years of marriage.
Born in Dracut to Polish immigrants, Jadwiga Kruscek Leczynski and Jan Leczynski, the fifth of eight children, Wanda was raised on her family's dairy farm. She graduated from Dracut High School in 1941, and was known to love dancing and the movies, and was a member of the Glee Club.
During World War II, Wanda supported the homefront by working in a parachute factory and picking up the chores of her four brothers in the service. After the war, she married her childhood sweetheart and settled in Dracut.
Wanda supported her husband through college and then enrolled in Lowell State College, earning a BA in Elementary Education in 1969. She retired after teaching in the Dracut schools for 18 years.
Wanda's life was greatly impacted by the War, especially the sacrifices of her brothers, her husband, and friends. She proposed the creation of Veterans Memorial Park in Dracut and worked tirelessly to raise money and plan the Veterans Memorial and adjoining park that honors Dracut's veterans.
She loved traveling and saw much of the US with her family. On the eve of the 70th anniversary of D-Day, Wanda traveled to Normandy, saw the village where a brother was taken prisoner, and where her husband played a role in liberating the concentration camp at Buchenwald. The trip concluded with a visit to Poland to see her mother's birthplace and visit relatives.
One of her highest priorities was to preserve her family's farm. With help from the USDA, Massachusetts and Dracut's Community Preservation Committee, the land is now permanently conserved as farmland. The Leczynski farm was then bought and now is operated by Farmer Dave.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Joannie, and son-in-law, Robb Linde, her brother, Gene, and wife, Alvina Leczynski, and sister-in-law, Jane Leczynski, and many nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Robert (Bob) E. Bozek, AIA. She was also predeceased by her brothers Thaddeus, Walter, Raymond, Edward and Myron Leczynski, her sister, Elvin Estabrook and her husband, William, her sisters-is law, Stella Leczynski and Margaret Leczynski, her brother-in-law, Edwin Bozek, and his wife, Irene.
Burial arrangements are private to ensure the health and safety of family and friends during this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to The National World War II Museum, New Orleans, LA, where she was a charter member, or to the Leczynski Family Memorial Fund, Dracut Scholarship Foundation, Inc. Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 117, Dracut, MA 01826.