|
|
Warren P. Connor
Warren P. Connor passed away on Saturday March 21, 2020 at home after his courageous battle with cancer. He was born on January 1, 1931 in Everett, MA to parents Gerard and Emily Pearl Connor.
Mr. Connor honorably served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was also the owner of Progressive Consulting Engineers in Charlestown, which served the greater Boston area for over 60 years. Warren enjoyed winters in Florida playing golf at Seven Spring Country Club in Port New Richey, and was an avid golfer for 30 plus years at Tedesco Country Club in Marblehead.
Warren is survived by his wife Suzanne DeLorme Connor of Stoneham, son Bob Connor and his wife Joanne of Lynn, daughter Jo Berry and her husband Dennis of SC, daughter Cheryl Cushing and husband Joe of CA, 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son David, who died December of 2019.
Funeral services will be private. To offer a condolence, please visit the online guestbook at www.Solimine.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 24, 2020