Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren P. Connor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren P. Connor

Warren P. Connor passed away on Saturday March 21, 2020 at home after his courageous battle with cancer. He was born on January 1, 1931 in Everett, MA to parents Gerard and Emily Pearl Connor.

Mr. Connor honorably served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was also the owner of Progressive Consulting Engineers in Charlestown, which served the greater Boston area for over 60 years. Warren enjoyed winters in Florida playing golf at Seven Spring Country Club in Port New Richey, and was an avid golfer for 30 plus years at Tedesco Country Club in Marblehead.

Warren is survived by his wife Suzanne DeLorme Connor of Stoneham, son Bob Connor and his wife Joanne of Lynn, daughter Jo Berry and her husband Dennis of SC, daughter Cheryl Cushing and husband Joe of CA, 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son David, who died December of 2019.

Funeral services will be private. To offer a condolence, please visit the online guestbook at www.Solimine.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -