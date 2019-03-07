Wayne R. Fleury

formerly of Tewksbury; 63



TEWKSBURY - Wayne Robert Fleury, age 63, a long time resident of Tewksbury, died Sunday night, March 3, at the Tewksbury Hospital, with his family at his bedside, after a long courageous battle with Lewy Body Disease.



Wayne was born in Fall River, the son of the late Normand A. and Shirley A. (Lomas) Fleury, and was raised on Emily Road in Tewksbury.



When in better health, he worked as a repairman in the automobile frame and body business in area shops.



He leaves three children, Wayne Robert Fleury Jr. of Boston and his fiancé Bridget Robinson of Westford, Jonathan Fleury and Joshua Fleury both of Billerica; grandchildren, Brittany and Damon; his beloved sisters, Kim B. Andella of Citrus Springs, FL and her husband Fred of Tewksbury, Debra A. Lucas and her husband Gary of Dracut, and Patricia A. Martin and her husband Richard of Lovettsville, VA; and aunt Barbara Lomas of Seekonk; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



FLEURY - Relative and friends will be received Saturday morning, March 9, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, PH. (800 in MA or 978)851 2950. His funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery, No. Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Strongwater Farm, 500 Livingston St., Tewksbury, MA 01876 see: strongwaterfarm.org or to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Suite 202C, Atlanta, GA, 30047 see: lbda.org will be appreciated. Visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary