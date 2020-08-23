of Lowell
Wayne R. White Jr., a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, and communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2020.
He was the son of Wayne R. White and Anne C. (Flood) White. Wayne also leaves his sister, Meghan Bain and her husband Daniel of Lowell as well as their two children Benjamin and Cameran, both of whom brought him enormous pleasure.
Born in Boston on March 28, 1978, Wayne attended Lowell public schools and graduated from Lowell High School in 1996. Following high school Wayne matriculated at Providence College and received his degree in Mathematics in 2000. He then worked for Microsoft in the state of Washington as a Test Engineer.
Wayne enjoyed watching sports and was an avid fan of all Boston teams. During his youth, Wayne was an active participant in Lowell Youth Soccer and Shedd Park Baseball. His passion for playing continued throughout his high school career as he was a member of the Lowell High School Soccer and Track teams. His favorite recent pastime included playing disc golf with his close friends and cousin.
Wayne's most treasured role was that of uncle. His nephew and niece will forever miss "Uncle Wayne" and monkeying around with him. Memories of "pushing" him in the pool and enjoying "surprises" after dinner will never be forgotten.
In addition to immediate family, Wayne leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will sorely miss him.
Calling hours will be Monday, Aug 24, from 4-7 p.m., at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell. Friends invited to attend his graveside service on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 11:45 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery, 90 River Road, Tewksbury. In adherence to State Covid-19 guidelines face coverings/masks and social distancing is required at all venues.
Please Omit Flowers. Those wishing may make contributions in Wayne's memory to the Make a Wish Foundation, One Bullfinch Place, Ste 201, Boston, MA 02114 or online at www.massriwish.org
