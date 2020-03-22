Lowell Sun Obituaries
Wendell Shaw
April 20, 1928 - March 15, 2020

Wendell Perley Shaw, 91, "a kind gentleman" died Sunday, Mar. 15.

Son of Perley and Ada McAlister Shaw, born in Norway, Maine on April 20, 1928.

After graduating high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. While stationed in England during the Berlin Airlift, Wendell met and fell in love with Margaret Craig.

After marriage they made their home in So. Paris, ME, then settled in Chelmsford, MA in 1972.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Shaw, sister Frances Ann Nord, daughter Wendy Marcks, grandsons Greg and Fred Marcks, great-grandchildren Benjamin and Hannah Marcks, and step-grandsons Ken, Kevin, and Craig Marcks and their families.

The family gratefully acknowledges the extraordinary kindness and care that Wendell received as a beloved member of the generous community at BSL Chelmsford Crossings since 2017.

According to his wishes, services will be private.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 22, 2020
