Wendy R. Mahoney (Wick) Ennis
Wendy R. (Wick) Mahoney Ennis
of Townsend, MA

Wendy R. (Wick) Mahoney Ennis, 54, a resident of Townsend, MA died on May 29th at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Her strength and determination throughout her illness was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. Wendy was born in Lowell and grew up in Chelmsford graduating from Chelmsford High School in 1984.

Wendy worked and excelled in various career fields throughout her life. She was previously employed at Spectro Scientific Corp. of Lowell for several years where she made many friends among her coworkers until her illness forced her to retire in 2016.

She was the youngest child of Kathleen and Edward Withycombe of Tewksbury. Wendy was the immensely proud Mom of Julie Whitney Lynch of Townsend, Devon Mahoney of Nashua NH, Nick and Kyra Ennis who resided with her in Townsend. In addition, she was stepmother to Caitlyn (Ennis) Surrette and Emma Ennis.

In addition to her father and children she is survived by her son-in law Michael Lynch of Townsend, sister Karen (Wick) Gorzkowski, brother-in-law Ted and nephew Shawn of Elkton MD, her brother Scott Wick and niece Kaley of Mesa AZ. Stepbrother Craig Withycombe and his wife Maureen of Chelmsford, niece Danielle and nephew Jack Withycombe of Chelmsford. Stepbrother Keith Withycombe of Nashua NH. Wendy was also the former wife of Mark Whitney of Saco, ME who shared the parenting of their daughter Julie, remaining lifelong friends.

In addition, Wendy is survived by her three grandchildren, Keanna Faretra, Ryleigh Lynch and Lily Surette, all of whom she adored beyond words.

She loved the many annual summer trips to Old Orchard Beach in Maine and all the holidays where her home was always the center of activity.

Wendy was predeceased by her Mother Kathleen, stepbrother Edward Withycombe Jr. and her former husband Timothy M. Mahoney who tragically died of cancer at the young age 33.

Her passing has left a big hole in the hearts of all her friends and family who loved her and shared her long struggle with her cancer.

All services have been private. For those who wish, donations can be made in her memory to any organization that supports the LGBTQ community.

A celebration of Wendy's life is planned for a later date this summer for all her family and friends as soon as COVID-19 restrictions allow.

Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.
