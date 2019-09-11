|
longtime resident of Tyngsboro
TYNGSBORO
Wilfred E. Landry, age 96, a longtime resident of Tyngsboro and a resident of Longwood, Florida died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Advent Health Hospice in Almonte Springs, FL. He was the husband of the late Cecile (St. George) Landry, who died in 1999. He was born in Lowell on December 5, 1922, and was a son of the late Albert and Alexandrine (Theriault) Landry. He received his education in Lowell schools.
Wilfred proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years as a union carpenter for Local 49. He was also a former building inspector for the Town of Tyngsboro.
Wilfred was a member of the Tyngsboro American Legion Post 247, the Tyngsboro Senior Citizens Club, the CCA Club in Lowell, and Carpenter's Union Local 49.
He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Cynthia Landry of Tyngsboro, David and Sandra Landry of Tyngsboro, and Garry and Christine Landry of Longwood, FL; a daughter and son-in-law Patricia and William Gates of Longwood, FL; six grandchildren, Jennifer Landry, Stephanie Landry, Meghan Landry, Derek Landry, Kerry Gates, and Alyssa Landry; a sister, Lorraine Coughlin of Lowell; and several great- grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers, and six sisters.
LANDRY
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Wilfred's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Tyngsboro. Burial in Tyngsboro Memorial Cemetery. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 11, 2019