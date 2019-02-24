Lowell Sun Obituaries
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Church
158 Mammoth Road
Lowell, MA
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
96 Riverneck Road
Chelmsford, MA
Wilfred J. "Fred" Chartrand

Wilfred J. "Fred" Chartrand Obituary
Wilfred J. "Fred" Chartrand
former longtime Lowell resident

FRANKLIN, MA - Wilfred J. "Fred" Chartrand, age 92, a resident of Franklin and former longtime Lowell resident died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Medway Country Manor.

He was born in Lowell on December 21, 1926, and was a son of the late Louis and Anna (Martineau) Chartrand.

Prior to his retirement, Fred was employed for 36 years as a machinist at Raytheon Company in their Lowell plant.

He was a communicant of the former St. Louis Church in Lowell and a member of the Machinist Union IAM Local 264, the Lowell Lodge of Elks, and the Centralville Social Club. He was also a member of the Lowell Senior Citizens Club and the Salvation Army Gold Era, where he enjoyed many lunches throughout the years.

Fred enjoyed reading, playing cards, taking walks, sitting in his backyard swing and in recent years, all things chocolate.

He is survived by a son, Paul Chartrand of Lowell; his daughter, Anita Milham and her companion, John "Brad" Davidson, both of Franklin; his grandson, Edwin Milham of Franklin; a brother, Roger Chartrand and his wife Bernadette of Lowell; a sister, Constance Tessier and her husband Donald of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also the father of the late Gerard Chartrand, the former husband of the late Florence C. (Sawyer) Chartrand, the longtime companion of the late Rita Levasseur, and the brother of the late Donald Chartrand, Andrew Chartrand, Doris Maille, Irene Marchildon, and Annette Chartrand.

CHARTRAND - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Fred's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Monday from 5:00 until 9:00 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St. Rita Parish in Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred's memory to the Salvation Army, 150 Appleton St., Lowell, MA 01852. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
