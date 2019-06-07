|
William A. "Bill" Herron, age 75, of Lowell, passed away peacefully at Willow Manor Nursing Home on June 6, 2019.
Born in Chelmsford, he was the son of the late Arthur and Marion Herron. He is survived by a brother and sister in law John and Lynn Herron of Tyngsborough. Predeceased by a sister, Kathy Errico.
Raised in Chelmsford, he attended Chelmsford Public Schools and was a graduate of Chelmsford High School and later employed at his father's shoe business, Quality Pattern Inc. of Boston, Massachusetts.
The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care and compassion of the Willow Manor Nursing Home, Lowell, MA and The Cunningham Community Care Home of Lowell, MA, owned by William's sister-in law-Lynn, where he resided for the last 25 years.
Per his request the funeral and burial will be private.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 7, 2019