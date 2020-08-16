1/1
William A. "Bill" Jones
1940 - 2020
William "Bill" A. Jones, 80, of Dracut, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital, Lowell.

Bill was born on July 26, 1940 to Tobias and Loretta (Albert) Jones. He grew up in Lowell and graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1958.

As a young man he was often seen hanging out at the "Dairy Farm" in Lowell. Bill was known as a jokester and as a talented woodworker, as can be seen throughout his home. Bill enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. He was a lifetime member of the Tyngsboro Sportsmen's Club. Bill loved his yearly fishing vacations to Long Lake in Bridgton, ME. Bill's greatest joys by far though were being a husband, father, and Pa.

Bill worked as a printer at Sullivan Brothers Printers for over 20 years, and later retired from BTU International in Billerica after 10 years.

Beloved husband of Susan (Robitaille) Jones. Loving father of William D. Jones of Dracut and David M. Jones and his wife Amy of Woodruff, South Carolina. Cherished grandfather of Olivia Grayce, Harrison and Hamilton Jones. Brother of Raymond Jones of Dunstable. Bill is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

At the request of the family all services will be private at this time. A celebration of Bill's life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of DRACUT FUNERAL HOME. To leave an online condolence or memory please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
