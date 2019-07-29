|
|
William A. Shea
1946-2019
William A. Shea, 72, a lifelong resident of Lowell, Massachusetts, passed away on July 9, 2019. Billy was born on September 19, 1946 to William A. Shea Sr. and Gloria Johnson.
He graduated from Lowell High School and Lowell Technological Institute where he studied Criminology in 1976. Billy proudly served in both the Army Reserves and the Lowell Police Department where he retired as a Lieutenant. While on the police force, Lt. Shea received several commendations. Billy was an entrepreneur opening up Billy's Brookside Café. Billy was known for his giving, fun-loving nature. He loved gymnastics, boxing, and the beach.
He is survived by his sons Michael and Patrick Shea, his daughter Mary and her husband Brian Esposito, and two grandchildren Alexander and Colin Esposito.
A memorial service will be held at Fay-McCabe Funeral Home in Lowell, MA at a later date. The family wishes to thank everyone who has laughed, loved, and cared for Billy over the years
Published in Lowell Sun on July 29, 2019