William "Bill" A. Vieira

of Pelham, NH



Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather June 18, 1934 to February 11, 2019



William passed away at his home with his family by his side after a period of declining health, Age 84. The son of the late Anthony M. Vieira and late Mary (Martin) Vieira, William was predeceased by his loving wife, Elaine T. (Kukulski) Vieira who passed on November 8, 2014.



William was born and raised in Lowell before getting married and settling in Pelham, N.H. William served in the US Army, then spent most of his working life at Wood Fabricators in Billerica, MA, rising to General Manager. William was fortunate to retire at age 55 and enjoyed vacationing to Florida, Lake George, NY and numerous other places with his family. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles, projects around the house, collecting unique items and the auto auction.



William is survived by his son, William S. Vieira and his companion Cheryl Walter of Pelham, N.H., his daughter Cynthia Vieira-Boragine and her husband David Boragine of Pelham, N.H. and one granddaughter, Angela Vieira of Pelham, N.H.



In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his late brother, Anthony F. Vieira and his beloved cat Boo.



In keeping with his wishes, services were private. Those wishing to express



Donations in his memory may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA, Concord, NH, or to Disabled American Veterans.