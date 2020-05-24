Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather
William C. Agnatovech, 83 of Lowell, son of William D. Agnatovech and Theresa (Frediani) Agnatovech passed away on May 13, 2020 from complications following emergency surgery. William (Bill) was surrounded by his loving wife of 61 years Katherine (Kay Connolly) Agnatovech and his three children.
Bill attended St. Peters School and Lowell Trade School and proudly served his country in the US Navy for 4 years as Firefighter DC2.
Bill managed Scriptures Cleaners on Rogers St. in Lowell and then developed a successful wallpapering and painting business. Bill is survived by his three children, daughter Dawn and her husband, Tom Jacobs, son Bill and his wife, Anna Agnatovech, daughter Karen and her husband, Ray Dalphond, sister Barbara Keenan, brother Stephen and his wife, Sandra Agnatovech, brother-in-law Richard Waterhouse, sister-in-law Carol (Connolly) and her husband, Thomas St. Germain, sister-in-law Elizabeth and her husband, Buzzy Olores, nine grandchildren Jim Dalphond and his wife, Kate Tsui, Kristine and her husband, Jon Bombaci, Jared Jacobs and his fiancé, Michelle LaRosa, Matt and his wife, Mary Ann Jacobs, Corey Jacobs, Alexander Jacobs, step grandchildren Christopher and his wife, Nicole Catatao, Alicia Catatao and Dillon Glynn, and four great grandchildren Lily, Audrey, Zoey and Luke along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
When not with his family he could usually be found in his yard and garden or woodworking in his workshop. He also enjoyed watching the variety of birds at his birdhouses and feeders. He was much loved by all who knew him.
Bill is predeceased by his sister Joyce Waterhouse and his brother-in-law Charles Keenan. Due to the current health crisis private services were held at St. Patrick's cemetery in Lowell. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a future date. Donations in Bill's memory can be made to: Holy Family Parish, 30 Grafton St. Lowell, MA 01852 or Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington St. Boston, MA 02111 (FBO) Surgical/ICU unit.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.