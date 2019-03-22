William C. Bellegarde

longtime Chelmsford resident



CHELMSFORD - William C. Bellegarde, a longtime Chelmsford resident, who had worked for the Chelmsford Post Office for 27 years, died peacefully on March 20, 2019 at the Town and Country Nursing Home in Lowell.



He was born in Lowell on April 19, 1927; son of the late Henry W. and Helen I. (Doran) Bellegarde. Upon graduating from Chelmsford High School in 1945, he entered Military Service in the US Army. After his discharge, he continued his education at the Bryant-Stratton School of Business. Prior to working at the Post Office, he had worked at Lowell Tech Institute and the Department of Natural Resources.



Mr. Bellegarde was a member of Post 212 American Legion, The National Association of Letter Carriers, and a lifelong member of the Chelmsford Lodge of Elks.



He is survived by his extended family Ralph and Maureen Bellegarde, John Bellegarde, Cheryl and Tom Laundry and Mary and Stephen Smith.



He was predeceased by Joseph and Mary Bellegarde, Ed and Mary Tighe, Ed Tighe, Jr. and Anne (Missy) (Tighe) Komosinski.



BELLEGARDE - Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 am at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Road, CHELMSFORD. Interment will follow at Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in William's name may be made to Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854. Funeral Director, Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary