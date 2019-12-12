|
|
William "Bill" Chute
of Holden
On Saturday December 7, 2019, William "Bill" Chute, loving father, husband, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away at the age of 71 surrounded by his family. Bill was born June 16, 1948 in Everett, MA to William Chute and Ruth (Schwarzer) Chute. He attended Billerica High School and received his Associate Degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Andover Institute of Business. Bill worked for the Maine State Department of Health and Human Services as a Child Support Enforcement Officer, and retired from that position in 2011. Bill is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Heather, son-in-law Ed, granddaughters Flannery and Ly, sister Judy, and many other loving family members and friends.
CHUTE - A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the East Eddington Community Church, 1410 Main Rd. Eddington, Maine on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Crossroads Christian Camp, 33 Baldy Road, Bradley, ME 04411.
Bill was a thrifty man who would not have wanted us to spend too much money on his obituary, so for the full story of his life, please go to, BrookingsSmith.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 12, 2019