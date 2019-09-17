|
|
William Daniel MacKinnon Jr.
MacKinnon, William Daniel Jr., of Hyannis formerly of Malden, passed away at his home in Hyannis on September 13th after a courageous battle with small-cell lung cancer. Husband, best friend and soulmate for 31 years to Maria C. (Santoianni) MacKinnon. Loving brother-in-law of Francis and Faith Shannon of Onset and James and Patricia Santoianni of North Andover. Loving Uncle Bill to James and John Santoianni. Father of Carolyn, Cathleen, Diane, Laura and William III. Also survived by six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and loving cousins here and in Canada. The only child of the late William D. MacKinnon, Sr. and Ruth (Kanaly) MacKinnon. Beloved son-in-law of the late James and Elvira Santoianni.
MACKINNON - Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN on Wednesday from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. A funeral home service will be held on Wednesday at 6:45 pm. Burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery on Thursday at 12:30 pm. Please meet at the front gate funeral entrance. In lieu of flowers please consider sharing a condolence or story with the family on Williams' memories page at devitofuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 17, 2019