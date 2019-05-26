|
William E. Fike
Loving father, grandfather
and great-grandfather
LOWELL - William E. "Papa" Fike, 87, a longtime resident of Lowell, died peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, in Lowell, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Loretta (Carson) Fike, with whom he had celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Born in Elmo, Arkansas on May 16, 1932, he was the son of the late Charles P. and Eva F. (Pennington) Fike. He received his education in the Lepanto, Arkansas school system.
Bill married Loretta, his childhood sweetheart, in Rochelle, Illinois on October 9, 1953. In 1966, they settled in Lowell to raise their growing family.
For most of his career, Mr. Fike was a machinist for General Electric in Lowell, retiring in 1993.
An avid outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed skiing, trips to the beach, hiking and camping in the White Mountains and, for his 82nd birthday, experienced the thrill of skydiving. Also a jack of all trades, Bill loved to putter around his house, and those of his children, ensuring things were sufficiently "Papafied".
During their retirement years, Bill and Loretta enjoyed traveling, especially back home to Arkansas, where they celebrated many family birthdays, holidays and reunions. Bill also enjoyed cheering on his beloved Boston Celtics. Most of all, he loved spending time with his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and having Sunday breakfasts with his grandson, Kevin.
He is survived by two daughters, Shirletta L. Leung and her husband Leon, and Belinda D. Mulno and her husband Phillip, all of Dracut; two sons, Randy W. Fike of Lowell and Michael Clayton of Missouri. Eight grandchildren, Karna, Kristina, Pollyanna, Matthew, Larry Jr., Kevin, Jonathan and Derek. Four great-grandchildren, Sean, Keagan, Chloe, and Jaxon. Also, many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Larry E. Fike.
FIKE - In Lowell, May 24, 2019. William E. Fike, of Lowell, aged 87 years. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM. Mr. Fike's Funeral Service and Burial will be private. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Papa's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 26, 2019