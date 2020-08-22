1/1
William E. Mercer
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Founder of Mercer & Sons Movers

Billerica – William E. Mercer, Age 85, husband of the late Barbara A. (Barker) Mercer died Thursday at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Boston, March 21, 1935, a son of the late George E. and Marion (Foster) Mercer and was raised in Somerville and moved to Billerica 61 years ago.

Bill founded Mercer & Sons Movers in Billerica in 1985, he was an active member of the Billerica Lodge of Elks where he served on the House Committee and was elected Elk of the Year.

He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Mercer of Billerica; his sons, William Mercer Jr. and his wife Eileen, Thomas Mercer and his wife LeeAnn and Scott Mercer all of Billerica; his brother, George Mercer of Billerica and is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was the father of the late Sharon Ann Mercer and brother of the late Ronald, Joseph and Robert Mercer.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Facial coverings will be required. Burial will take place in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for William E. Mercer

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Theresa Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved