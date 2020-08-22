Founder of Mercer & Sons Movers
Billerica – William E. Mercer, Age 85, husband of the late Barbara A. (Barker) Mercer died Thursday at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Boston, March 21, 1935, a son of the late George E. and Marion (Foster) Mercer and was raised in Somerville and moved to Billerica 61 years ago.
Bill founded Mercer & Sons Movers in Billerica in 1985, he was an active member of the Billerica Lodge of Elks where he served on the House Committee and was elected Elk of the Year.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Mercer of Billerica; his sons, William Mercer Jr. and his wife Eileen, Thomas Mercer and his wife LeeAnn and Scott Mercer all of Billerica; his brother, George Mercer of Billerica and is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was the father of the late Sharon Ann Mercer and brother of the late Ronald, Joseph and Robert Mercer.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Facial coverings will be required. Burial will take place in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica.