Retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel;
William F. "Bill" Doherty, of Pelham, New Hampshire, but formerly of Natick and Scituate, MA, passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020 at the age of 90.
He was the loving husband of the late Bertha (Stack) Doherty, who he married upon his return from Korea in 1954.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, July 19, 1929, the son of the late Arthur H. and the late Dorothy (Donovan) Doherty, he was a graduate of New Hampton School and Boston College.
Bill is survived by 5 children & their spouses Linda & Jim Fels of Bellingham, WA, Julie & Kirk Samuelson of Desert Springs, CA, Bill & Lorna Doherty of Pelham, Stephen & Linda Doherty of Pelham, and Sharon & Rick Letendre of Allenstown, NH. He has 6 grandchildren, Nathaniel, Kyle, Caitlyn, Shaun, Dylan & Cody. He also has 4 great grandchildren, Trevor, Jonathan, Jack & Luke. A brother Robert E. Doherty; many nieces and nephews; He has enjoyed the long-time companionship with Maddy Bernard, with whom he taught school at Charlotte Avenue School.
He was predeceased by two brothers, his twin, Reverend Father Arthur H. Doherty and Charles J. Doherty.
A retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, Bill served in combat in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War and had been awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf cluster, the Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf cluster, the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman Badge and several others.
Following twenty years in uniform, he pursued a nineteen year career as an elementary school teacher at Charlotte Avenue School in Nashua, NH. He was active on academic committees and the Nashua Teachers Union. He loved both of his careers.
He was a member of the Pelham Post 100 American Legion, the Pelham Knights of Columbus, the New Hampshire Chapter of MOAA, and the Disabled American Veterans.
For over a decade, he served Boy Scouts as a Committee Chairman, Local Commissioner and Scoutmaster of Pelham's Troop 610. He was awarded the "Wood Badge" and the Scoutmasters Key.
He was also active in St. Patrick Parish in Pelham, having served as a lector and eucharistic minister. He enjoyed camping, hiking, and sail boating.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday morning July 16, 2020 at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM, NH at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at the Gibson Cemetery. (All state required social distancing procedures will be observed including the wearing of masks upon entrance into the church). E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhoe.com
. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to Army Emergency Relief.org
. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to Army Emergency Relief.org. Funeral Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – PELHAM, NH – (603) 635-3333.