William F. Ells, age 62, died Friday, May 1, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth T. (Hogan) Ells. He was the devoted father of Dylan James Ells and loving son of Madelyn Ells and the late James C. Ells. William battled a serious illness for many years. His family cannot begin to express their thanks for the care that he received from Brigham and Woman's Hospital. He is survived by his 7 siblings; Jimmy, Joanne, Cliffy, Debbie, Laurie, Kim, and Leslie. He was preceded in death by his brother Lenny, the oldest sibling. Billy was also the son-in-law of the late Honorable William F. Hogan of Everett and his wife, Phyllis (Peppard) Hogan and the brother-in-law of Patricia Giantonio and her husband, Steve and the late Nancy Stanevicz and her husband, Tony. He also leaves his several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Billy served as an Assistant Coach in the Billerica Little League for many years and was able to share his love of baseball with his son, Dylan, who played for many years. He also coached Billerica Pop Warner for a short time while Dylan played football. He loved his childhood family vacations at Hampton Beach and his Blink's Fried Dough & Allen's Fried Scallops. It brought Billy great joy to be able to share and create new memories at the New Hampshire seashore with his wife and son. Billy also owned a construction company (Bill Ells Construction Co.) from 2002 to 2010. Billy loved football and was a big fan of the New England Patriots. He loved all his Boston teams. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the American Lung Association https://www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give. A Private prayer service will be held in the Burns Funeral Home, Billerica. His funeral service will be live streamed from facebook.com/BurnsFuneralHomes. Please be aware that Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing protocols are in effect. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 6, 2020.