Beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend;
William F. "Bill" Hrinchuk, 58, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly Sunday September 27, 2020 at his home.
Born in Woburn, Massachusetts, September 7, 1962, a son of the late William F. and the late Doreen J. (Kearins) Hrinchuk, he attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Greater Lowell Technical High School Class of 1980.
Bill worked for most of his life as an Optical Technician. More recently he worked in shipping and receiving for F. W. Webb.
He enjoyed the outdoors and liked to hike, go camping and kayaking. However, his greatest joy was when he was with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his daughter Jenna P. Hrinchuk of Lowell; two sons Matthew W. Hrinchuk of Lowell and Brian W. Hrinchuk and his fiancée Amanda Loiselle of Concord, NH; five grandchildren Nathan Hrinchuk, Davian Loiselle, Rosabelle Hrinchuk, Sophia Mao and Kameron Mao; a sister Donna L. Simmons and her husband Gerald of Florida; two brothers Mark D. Hrinchuk of Lowell and Michael A. Hrinchuk of Florida; and several nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his former wife Sue Lemire.
He was also the brother of the late John Hrinchuk and the late Diane Hrinchuk.
Due to gathering restrictions, all services will be private for the family. A Memorial for Bill will be held at a later date. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the American Heart Assn.
Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL, MA – (978) 458-8768.