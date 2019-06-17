|
William F. "Bill" Lawson, age 72, of Dracut, formerly a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 13, 2019. Bill was the beloved husband of Catherine A. "Cathy" (McCarthy) Lawson, devoted father of Marybeth Basnett & her husband Mark of Dracut, Bill Lawson Jr. & his wife Gwen of Wilmington and Paula Kerrigan and her significant other Natthan Ralls of Dracut. Loving "Papa" of Markie, Christopher, Caylie, Jacqueline, Will, Colin, Ryan, Kailyn, Kathryn, Andrew and his great-grandson a/k/a "My Little Buddy", Colton. Dear son of the late Ralph and Catherine (O'Brien) Lawson, brother of Ralph Lawson & his wife Janet of Plaistow, NH. Bill is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Wednesday, June 19th at 10:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 11:00 am. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 18th from 4:00-8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on June 17, 2019