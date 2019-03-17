William F. Santelmann Jr., 92



William F. Santelmann Jr., 92, a longtime resident of Lexington, died on Feb. 20, 2019, at Brooksby Village in Peabody.



He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean, and is predeceased by his son, Stuart. He is also survived by daughter, Elaine and her partner Tom Zuppa of Littleton; son, William Scott and his husband Richard O'Connell of Harwich; daughter, Beth Ziegler and her husband John of Hartland, VT; and daughter-in-law, Leslie Minassian of Milford, NH. He was a loving grandfather to nine grandchildren, William Alex Ogle, Abbi Courtemanche, Annalise Taber, Molly Ziegler, Corey Santelmann, Emma Santelmann, Richard White, Andrew White, and Ella Ziegler; and two great-grandchildren, Olive Courtemanche and Genevieve Ogle.



Bill was born and raised in Washington, DC, the son and grandson of directors of the United States Marine Band, which remained an important legacy throughout his life, and led to his lifelong love of music.



He earned a Bachelor's degree from Cornell University in 1948, a Master's degree from MIT in 1951, and a professional degree from MIT in 1952, all in electrical engineering. He was committed to pacifism and nuclear non-proliferation, and over the course of his long career refused to work on military contracts. A citizen of the world, he traveled broadly and was an avid amateur radio operator (N1AU). He was passionate about social justice and acted upon his beliefs through civil resistance. He was an active member of the Lexington United Methodist Church, where he chaired the Outreach Committee for many years and enjoyed singing in the choir.



He was rarely seen without multiple cameras around his neck to document important life events. Most importantly, Bill was devoted to his children and grandchildren with whom he shared his values, his offbeat sense of humor, and ability to fix anything.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, at The Brooksby Chapel, 300 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WGBH, whose concert music on WCRB sustained Bill until the end. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary