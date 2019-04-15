|
of Dracut DRACUT William F. Shannon, 88, passed away, Friday, April 12th at his home, surrounded by his loving family. William was the former husband of Nancy I.(Mafera) Shannon of Billerica, MA. William was born in Waltham, on July 2, 1930, a son of the late Francis A. Shannon and Mary R. (Doherty) Shannon. He was a graduate of St. Charles Borromeo High School in Waltham, class of 1948. There he played on the baseball and football teams. He continued his education, at Boston College, however he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving his country proudly during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1955. Upon returning home from the service he received his degree in Business Administration from BC in 1956. Putting his degree into action by becoming a co-owner of American Fence. He finished up his career as a salesman for Shannon Fence Co. until he retired in 2010.
In his free time, William liked to go camping, travel to Vegas and boating. He was known for his sense of humor, master of jokes and being a great Dad. William was a member of the Billerica Elks. He frequently spent time enjoying an ice cold beer at The Sports Zone and JJ Boomers where he always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell.
Besides his former wife, William is survived by his children: Irene M. Shannon of Oxford, MA, William F. Shannon, Jr of Dracut, Brian E. Shannon and his partner Kathleen Surette of Billerica, Gary S. Shannon also of Billerica. His four grandchildren: Holly (Shannon) and her husband Hugo Helmer III, Jacki Thibedeau, Brian Shannon and Michael Shannon. His two great-grandchildren: Hugo Helmer IV and Harleigh Helmer. He also leaves his brother Francis A. Shannon and his wife Faith of Onset, MA, and his sister Mary Ellen McCarthy of Situate, MA.
William was the brother of the late Arthur Shannon and the late Kathleen Kinchla.
His presence will be deeply missed by all who loved William. SHANNON Family and friends may call on Wednesday, April 17th from 4-7PM, in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral service will be held Thursday in the funeral home at 10AM. Burial with military honors will take place in the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, MA. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 15, 2019