Bill "Otis" Summering, 57 of Lowell, MA, died Monday August 3rd at Mass General Hospital from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Bill was born in Boston, MA, grew up and was educated in Tewksbury, MA, where he graduated from Tewksbury High School.
Friends and relatives are invited to Bill's Celebration of Life on Thursday, Aug. 13th from 4-6 PM, followed by a service at 6 PM at the Carrier family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH.