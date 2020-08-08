1/
William F. "Bill,Otis" Summering
Lowell

Bill "Otis" Summering, 57 of Lowell, MA, died Monday August 3rd at Mass General Hospital from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Bill was born in Boston, MA, grew up and was educated in Tewksbury, MA, where he graduated from Tewksbury High School.

Friends and relatives are invited to Bill's Celebration of Life on Thursday, Aug. 13th from 4-6 PM, followed by a service at 6 PM at the Carrier family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH. For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
13
Service
06:00 PM
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
38 Range Rd
Windham, NH 03087
(603) 898-9552
