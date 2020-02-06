|
...Tewks-Wilm Elks; Boston Sand and Gravel; Local 25; age 78
TEWKSBURY
Bill, age 78, a well known member of the Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Lodge, died peacefully on February 4th, at Lahey Medical Center in Burlington, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband for 28 years of Jo-Ann M. (Alphonse) Smith, and the late Rose (Canto) Smith. Son of the late Fred L. and Anna M. (McFarland) Smith. Bill moved from Somerville to Tewksbury in 1965. He worked for Boston Sand and Gravel Company. Also, as a member of the Elks, Bill served as an Inner Guard and Tyler. Life Member badge #1 of the Tewks-Wilm B.P.O.E lodge 2070.
Loving father of Denise Galvin and her husband David, Cheryl Pinault and her husband Michael, Rose Sutton, and Ann Menezes and husband Kevin. Survived by ten grandchildren; Mr. and Mrs. Paul Capano Jr, Patrick, Sara, and Cody Capano, Christopher and Angelina Galvin, Fynn and Liliana Pinault, Kaitlyn and Madison Menezes. Two great grandchildren; Kristy and Chloe Capano. Brother of Fred L. Smith and his wife Donna, Dorothy Pacheco, Margaret Haggerty and husband Daniel, Kathleen White, the late Ann Bonvie, the late Theresa Kelleher, the late Mary Ellen Smith and the late David John Smith.
Arrangements
Visiting hours are Friday, February 7th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Streets (Route 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. 978 851 2950. His funeral will begin on Saturday, February 8th at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 12:00 Noon at Saint Dorothy's Church, corner of Harndon and Main Street (Route 38) Wilmington. Burial will be in Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or heart.org, are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 6, 2020