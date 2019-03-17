William H. "Bill" LaBombard

of Atkinson, NH



LaBombard, William H., "Bill", age 91, of Atkinson, NH, formerly a long-time resident of Malden, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his children on March 14, 2019. William leaves behind his loving wife, Marion LaBombard, 91, of Atkinson, NH, his three children, Linda Beaumier & her husband Philip of Salem, NH, William Scott LaBombard & his late wife Ann of Atkinson, NH, and Lori Trites & her husband Bill of Wilmington, MA. He is survived by 6 loving grandchildren, Jill Ann Moro of Wilmington, Cameron Perry Beaumier, Brittany Lynn Beaumier of Salem, NH, Tyler Francis Trites & his wife Michelle of Wilmington, Sydney Wells LaBombard of Wesley Chapel, Florida, and Heather Paige Trites of Wilmington, Great- grandchild Brock Butler, age two, of Wilmington. Bill was predeceased by his sister Louise LaBombard Ferragen, and his brother Wayne Clifford LaBombard.



LABOMBARD - Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62) Wilmington on Wednesday, March 20th at 10:30 am. Interment with Military Honors to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19th from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, followed by a Mason's Service at 7:00 pm. Memorial donations in Bill's name may be made to MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary