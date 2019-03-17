Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William LaBombard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. "Bill" LaBombard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William H. "Bill" LaBombard
of Atkinson, NH

LaBombard, William H., "Bill", age 91, of Atkinson, NH, formerly a long-time resident of Malden, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his children on March 14, 2019. William leaves behind his loving wife, Marion LaBombard, 91, of Atkinson, NH, his three children, Linda Beaumier & her husband Philip of Salem, NH, William Scott LaBombard & his late wife Ann of Atkinson, NH, and Lori Trites & her husband Bill of Wilmington, MA. He is survived by 6 loving grandchildren, Jill Ann Moro of Wilmington, Cameron Perry Beaumier, Brittany Lynn Beaumier of Salem, NH, Tyler Francis Trites & his wife Michelle of Wilmington, Sydney Wells LaBombard of Wesley Chapel, Florida, and Heather Paige Trites of Wilmington, Great- grandchild Brock Butler, age two, of Wilmington. Bill was predeceased by his sister Louise LaBombard Ferragen, and his brother Wayne Clifford LaBombard.

LABOMBARD - Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62) Wilmington on Wednesday, March 20th at 10:30 am. Interment with Military Honors to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19th from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, followed by a Mason's Service at 7:00 pm. Memorial donations in Bill's name may be made to MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now