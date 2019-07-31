|
William H. Scofield
William H. Scofield, age 96, of Ocala Florida, formerly of Billerica, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his wife Lillian (Clingen) Scofield and eldest his son William J. Scofield. He was born in Boston, MA, January 14, 1923. He served honorably in WWII in the United States Army Air Corps. He is survived by two sons Richard Scofield and David Herlihy, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-greatgrandson.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 31, 2019