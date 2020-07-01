76; of Dunstable
William H. Tully, resident of Dunstable, died at his home on Hollis Street on June 29, 2020 after a long period of declining health. Born in Pepperell on November 15, 1943; Bill was raised in Dunstable, he spent much of his life in Lowell, Chelmsford and Billerica MA.
Bill attended Lowell High School where he was a Boy Officer, graduating in 1961. While in high school, he began his sales career by working at A. G. Pollard and Sons in Lowell, later Buster Brown, Inc. and Offices Unlimited in Boston where he became a top seller of office furniture and equipment.
He spent a period in the National Guard. For the past several years, Bill has enjoyed his involvement in the management and operations of the Twelve Step Recovery Program located in Billerica, MA.
He was the son of the late George E. and June L. Tully. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Ruth L. Tully, his brother David E. and his wife Mabel, his sisters Virgina Holt and Linda Chase, brother George E., Jr. and his wife Susan and Kenneth A. and his wife Denise, all of Dunstable.
He was also predeceased by his brother, Charles W. Tully and brothers-in-law Richard D. Holt and Calvin C. Chase. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
TULLY - William H., of Dunstable. June 29, 2020. At Bill's request, there will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held at Central Cemetery in Dunstable on July 2nd, 2020 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the June L. Tully Memorial Scholarship in care of Charles W. Tully, Jr. at 225 Fletcher Street Dunstable, MA 01827. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.