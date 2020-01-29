|
|
of Lowell; 92
Lowell
William Henry Howard, a Lowell resident and widower of Rita Alberta (Altemus) Howard passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was 92. Born in Lowell on March 13, 1927, he was a son of the late Joseph and Leah (Flewelling) Howard. William was a veteran of WWII having served in the US Navy. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the city of Lowell in the Housing Authority as a Stationary Fireman.
William was a member of the Christ Church United in Dracut for many years.
Surviving him are a daughter and son-in-law, Gerrie Ann and Joseph Corrigan of Sharon; a son Gregg Howard and his partner Jenifer Cognac of Lowell; a son-in-law William Shugrue of Lowell; four grandchildren, Keri Fournier and her husband Terry of Litchfield, NH, Jami Shugrue of Lowell, Leah Corrigan of Arlington, Rachael Corrigan of Quincy, one great-grandchild Olivia Fournier; and several nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late Pamela Shugrue and brother of the late Louise Sargent, Jean Sargent, George Howard and Joseph Howard.
Howard
Relatives and friends are invited to William's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street from 9 until 11 AM on Friday. His funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Burial in Lowell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 681 Main St., Haverhill, MA 01830. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for William Henry Howard
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 29, 2020