William J. Barnes
Of Tewksbury
William J. "Bill" Barnes, age 59, passed away June 15, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was the beloved husband of Patricia A. (O'Keefe). Father of Joshua M. Barnes of Malden and Sarah E. Barnes of Tewksbury. Son of Rose Shuttleworth of Saco, ME. Brother of Katherine Barnes and her companion James Lynes of Saco, ME. Son-in-law of James F. O'Keefe of Tewksbury and the late Marjorie A. O'Keefe. Brother-in-law of Kathy Lawton of Nashua, Stephen O'Keefe and his wife Brenda of Lowell, Christine Merrick and her husband Rick of Tewksbury, Julie Richter and her husband Bob of Billerica, John O'Keefe and his wife Kate of Fayetteville, NC, and Lynne O'Keefe of Seattle, WA. He leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his friend Chuck Lawton.
Memorial calling hours are Thursday, June 20, from 4-8 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Family and friends are invited to meet on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury for his Memorial Funeral Mass. At the request of the family, kindly OMIT FLOWERS. Donations in his memory may be made mailed to Warriors Heart, 756 Purple Sage Road, Bandera, TX 78003 or online at www.warriorsheart.org.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 19, 2019