Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
William J. Dalesio "Billy" Sullivan

William J. Dalesio "Billy" Sullivan
of Lowell

Lowell

Dalesio Sullivan, William J., "Billy", age 48, of Lowell, passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 12, 2019. Billy was the devoted father of Adam Dalesio of Nashua, NH, cherished son of Donna M. (Dalesio) Sullivan and her partner Charles "Chicky" Sullivan of FL, dear brother of Michelle Nutt & her husband Charles of Lowell, Melissa Smith & her husband Robert of Billerica, MaryJane Lugo & her husband Benjamin of Nashua and Timmy Sullivan & his wife Jenn of Lowell, loving uncle of Alexis, Haley, Jack, Cameron, Benny, Jeffrey, Alivia and T.J., great-uncle of McKenzie, grandson of "Nana Lil" of Nashua. Billy is survived by his former spouse and friend, Patricia Hoyt, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his dear friend, Coach Bossi of Lowell High School. Billy was predeceased by his two loving uncles, Dommy and Sonny.

Billy's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Tufts Medical Center in Boston and Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA for all of their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.

Dalesio Sullivan

Family and friends will gather for visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Sunday, August 18th from 12:00 – 4:00 pm, immediately followed by a Funeral Home Service at 4:00 pm. Memorial donations in Billy's name may be made to the Dalesio-Sullivan Family Fund, c/o The Lowell Five Bank, 125 East Dunstable Road, Nashua, NH 03062.



View the online memorial for William J. "Billy" Dalesio Sullivan
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 14, 2019
