William J. DeGregorio
…retired Tewksbury High Principal; 85

TEWKSBURY

William J. "Billy D", age 85, a former Principal at the Tewksbury Memorial High School, and U.S. Army Veteran, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, June 27. He was the adoring husband for sixty-two years of Jane (Garofalo) DeGregorio; son of the late Albert A. and Natalie V. (Miragilia) DeGregorio; father of Diane and her husband Arthur Mailloux of Lowell and Robert A. DeGregorio of Tewksbury; devoted grandfather of, Michelle and William Mailloux and Cameron and Adam DeGregorio and the late Owen William DeGregorio; loving brother of, Albert A. DeGregorio of Wareham, Ronald P. DeGregorio and his wife Susan of Salem, NH, and Past President of Mass. B.P.O.E., Daniel P. DeGregorio of Wareham; and uncle of many.

ARRANGEMENTS

With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and social distancing rules, relatives and friends will be received Wednesday, July 1, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Friends may gather for his Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 2, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 198 Haggetts Pond Rd., Andover, which will be live streamed at www.sainrtroberts.net Burial at St. Mary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the William DeGregorio Sports Award Scholarship Fund, c/o T.M.H.S., 320 Pleasant St. Tewksbury, MA 01876 will be appreciated. For e-condolences, visit www.legacy.com visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
Sent to me recently.
Words cannot describe the sadness I feel to hear the loss of Bill D., our friend and neighbor for many years. He was so giving and helpful to those in need and ever so willing to do a good deed. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. May you rest in peace with our Lord in Heaven.
Peggy Burke
June 29, 2020
I was so saden to hear about Bills passing! I was his neighbor for 8 yrs. He was a warm and caring person along with his wife. My husband and I loved them both very much.Jane so sorry, hope that God gives you strength at this difficult time. Thank you for being a wonderful neighbor to us. My heart goes out to you and your family God bless.
Joanne & Jerry Fintonis
June 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences goes out to the families and friends during this very difficult time. I hope that the wonderful promise of the apostle Paul found in 1 Thessalonians 4:14.can bring the families some comfort.Knowing that there is a wonderful future for the one we have lost in death can be so reassuring.
-GP/Lm
