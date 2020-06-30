…retired Tewksbury High Principal; 85
TEWKSBURY
William J. "Billy D", age 85, a former Principal at the Tewksbury Memorial High School, and U.S. Army Veteran, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, June 27. He was the adoring husband for sixty-two years of Jane (Garofalo) DeGregorio; son of the late Albert A. and Natalie V. (Miragilia) DeGregorio; father of Diane and her husband Arthur Mailloux of Lowell and Robert A. DeGregorio of Tewksbury; devoted grandfather of, Michelle and William Mailloux and Cameron and Adam DeGregorio and the late Owen William DeGregorio; loving brother of, Albert A. DeGregorio of Wareham, Ronald P. DeGregorio and his wife Susan of Salem, NH, and Past President of Mass. B.P.O.E., Daniel P. DeGregorio of Wareham; and uncle of many.
ARRANGEMENTS
With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and social distancing rules, relatives and friends will be received Wednesday, July 1, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Friends may gather for his Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 2, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 198 Haggetts Pond Rd., Andover, which will be live streamed at www.sainrtroberts.net Burial at St. Mary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the William DeGregorio Sports Award Scholarship Fund, c/o T.M.H.S., 320 Pleasant St. Tewksbury, MA 01876 will be appreciated. For e-condolences, visit www.legacy.com visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for William J. DeGregorio
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.