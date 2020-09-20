Loving Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend
Billerica
William J. Guillemette, age 72, died Friday Sept. 11, at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was born in Lowell, Nov. 29, 1947, a son of the late George and Mary (Granfield) Guillemette and was a lifelong Billerica resident.
Bill was employed as a printer for Data Print, NEC, and most recently Curriculum Associates in Billerica. He was an avid golfer and after retiring was employed as a starter for Green Meadow Golf Club in Hudson, NH.
Bill is survived by one daughter, Michelle Johnson and her partner Jerry Vance of Manchester, NH; one son, William J. Guillemette Jr. and his wife Maria of N. Chelmsford; one sister, Marie Blanchette and her husband Dick of Billerica; one brother, George Guillemette and his wife Marianne of DE; two granddaughters, Kathryn Johnson and her fiancé Nick Blasens, and Lauren Johnson, as well as many other family and friends.
At his family's request, all services were held privately. Donations in his name may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation. www.parkinson.org
