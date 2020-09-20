1/1
William J. Guillemette Sr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend

Billerica

William J. Guillemette, age 72, died Friday Sept. 11, at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was born in Lowell, Nov. 29, 1947, a son of the late George and Mary (Granfield) Guillemette and was a lifelong Billerica resident.

Bill was employed as a printer for Data Print, NEC, and most recently Curriculum Associates in Billerica. He was an avid golfer and after retiring was employed as a starter for Green Meadow Golf Club in Hudson, NH.

Bill is survived by one daughter, Michelle Johnson and her partner Jerry Vance of Manchester, NH; one son, William J. Guillemette Jr. and his wife Maria of N. Chelmsford; one sister, Marie Blanchette and her husband Dick of Billerica; one brother, George Guillemette and his wife Marianne of DE; two granddaughters, Kathryn Johnson and her fiancé Nick Blasens, and Lauren Johnson, as well as many other family and friends.

At his family's request, all services were held privately. Donations in his name may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation. www.parkinson.org Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for William J. Guillemette Sr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 19, 2020
We are saddened to hear about the passing of Bill.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Kevin and Fran ODonnell
Frances A ODonnell
Acquaintance
September 18, 2020
Billy was one of my most favorite cousins, enjoyed many great times with Billy over the years. Rest In Peace my friend.
Linda and Marty Ferwerda
Family
September 18, 2020
Michelle and Billy,

I was very saddened to hear about your Dad. He will be missed. I have very fond memories of him being such a good neighbor.

Deepest sympathies from the entire Gass Family

Rest in Peace Mr. Guillemette

Love Marilyn
Marilyn (Gass) Smith
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved