(former employee of Raytheon for over 45 years)
William Guthrie of Lowell Massachusetts, died on April 29, 2020 of Covid-19 virus. William was born in Lowell, the eldest son of the late James J. Guthrie and the late Elizabeth (Harrington) Guthrie. He is survived by his wife Ann Marie (Sweeney)Guthrie; two daughters, Jennifer Guthrie of Berkeley, California and Amanda (Guthrie) Hardy and her husband Jack of Kansas City, Missouri; two grandchildren, Madelyn and Fae; a sister, Mary Ellen (Guthrie)Clarke and husband Thomas; three brothers, Joseph, Terrence and Robert.
Private Burial in St Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 13 to May 31, 2020.