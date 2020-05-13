William J. Guthrie
(former employee of Raytheon for over 45 years)
William Guthrie of Lowell Massachusetts, died on April 29, 2020 of Covid-19 virus. William was born in Lowell, the eldest son of the late James J. Guthrie and the late Elizabeth (Harrington) Guthrie. He is survived by his wife Ann Marie (Sweeney)Guthrie; two daughters, Jennifer Guthrie of Berkeley, California and Amanda (Guthrie) Hardy and her husband Jack of Kansas City, Missouri; two grandchildren, Madelyn and Fae; a sister, Mary Ellen (Guthrie)Clarke and husband Thomas; three brothers, Joseph, Terrence and Robert.
Private Burial in St Mary's Cemetery.

Published in Lowell Sun from May 13 to May 31, 2020.
May 13, 2020
I am so sorry about Billys passing. I have so many great memories of Rhodora St as a kid. A great guy from a great Family. My condolences to Joe and Terry and the entire Guthrie Family.
Brian Loucraft
Friend
May 13, 2020
Please accept my condolences at this most difficult time. I remember Billy from St. Margaret School. I'll keep him and your family in my prayers.
Vera Gallagher
Classmate
May 13, 2020
My sympathy to all of Billy's family. I attended St. Margaret School, Class of 1968 with Billy. He was always funny, a good guy.
Maian Walsh
May 13, 2020
Saddened by the news of my good friend. Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Guthrie family. I was lucky to know Bill from childhood thru our days at Raytheon. Bill ways made you laugh and will miss our conversations but memories will always be there. Loved and will be missed my friend. RIP...
Kevin Perrault
Friend
May 13, 2020
Anne Marie you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. RIP Bill. Kevin Souza
Kevin Souza
Friend
May 13, 2020
Unfortunately, I had not seen Billy for many years, but I remember him and Ann Marie very clearly from - it must be the seventies. Very nice people, and Billy Guthrie was truly a good kid - a lot of fun to be with. Smart, great talker, with an excellent sense of humor. Sorry I lost touch with him. All of the people who knew Billy were sad to hear this news.
Steve O'Connor
Friend
