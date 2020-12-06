May 9, 1960 – November 20, 2020BillericaWilliam Joseph "Bill" Kelley, 60, of Billerica, MA, and formerly of Chelmsford, MA, passed away on November 20 after a brief illness, surrounded by his family at home. He was born May 9, 1960 in Lowell, MA to William L. Kelley and Mary L. (Dinneen) Kelley.Bill attended Chelmsford public schools, graduating in 1978. After high school Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1978 – 1982, returning to Chelmsford upon his honorable discharge. For many years he worked in the family restaurant business and was most recently employed by the Marriott Hotel in Billerica.Bill adored his children, five grandchildren and the Red Sox. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren. One of his favorite moments as a Red Sox fan was sitting atop the Green Monster with his son Sean. He cherished his wife Jess and she says "he was the love of my life." Bill was a very private person, yet he will be fondly remembered as an extremely hard working and reliable man, who would do anything for anyone and could be counted on to be there for anyone in need.Bill leaves behind his wife Jessica Kelley of Billerica, his son Sean Kelley and his wife Kristene of Hampton, NH, his daughter Michelle Kelley of Denver, CO, his mother Mary Kelley of Chelmsford, MA, his brother Peter Kelley and his wife Amy of Mililani, HI, his sister Ellen Morrissey and her husband Bill of Hampton, NH. He also leaves behind three stepdaughters, Paula Perkins and her husband Justin of Chelmsford, Niki Nichols and her husband Robby of Nashua, NH and Stephanie Kohl and her husband Mitch of Hudson, NH. He leaves one nephew, Will Morrissey of Arlington, VA and one niece, Megan Kelley of Mililani, HI. He also leaves his five grandchildren, Cameron Kelley, Anna Kelley, Jack, Angie, and Elanora.In honor of Bill's wishes, there will be no services.