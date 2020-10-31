SalisburyWilliam J. Locke, age 67, of Salisbury, MA beloved husband of Marie MacDonald died on October 28 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.Bill was born on April 23, 1953 in Waltham MA. He was the son of the late John and the late Dorothy Locke. He was raised in Billerica MA and graduated from Essex Agricultural and Technical High School in Danvers, MA.Bill was the owner of Locke Heating and Air Conditioning Co. and installed heating systems in many homes in the Newburyport area and on Plum Island. He was well known for excellent and skillful workmanship.An avid NASCAR and Red Sox fan, Bill was best known for his quick wit and terrific sense of humor. After talking with Bill, he always left you feeling better about yourself. He was always generous with his love and with his time for others, a truly kind and compassionate man.In addition to his wife, Marie, Bill is survived by his son Michael Krzcuik-Locke, his wife Michelle and their daughter, Cadence and their son, Zachary of Sterling, MA. Bill also leaves a daughter Bethany McMurray and her husband Samuel of Enfield, CT.Bill will also be missed by brothers Jack Locke and his wife Ann Marie of North Billerica, MA, and Bob Locke and his wife Karen of Walpole, MA. His sisters, Eileen Cole and her husband Gary of North Billerica, MA and Judy Auchy and her husband Mark of Billerica, MA will also grieve the loss of their brother.Bill is also survived by 6 nieces, 5 nephews, as well as 6 grandnieces and 3 grandnephews.All services are private.